Gianluca Scamacca – Inter, white smoke possible. According to the latest news on the transfer market, the Nerazzurri have placed their sights firmly on the 24-year-old West Ham centre-forward. Scamacca, after just one season in the Premier League, seems destined to return to Serie A. The striker has been linked to Roma in recent weeks. The destination of the former Sassuolo player, however, seems to be Inter. According to Sky Sports, West Ham are asking for around 30 million euros after spending around 40 a year ago. Inter’s offer is around 25 million in total between the fixed part and the bonus. In short, the distance is not unbridgeable. Roma appear to be out of the game, after having offered the English club a loan with a buyout subject to a number of conditions.