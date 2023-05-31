Here we go again. On the occasion of an event of this magnitude it was probably foreseeable, but the question is making many Inter fans angry on the various social networks. In fact, between yesterday and today, the club “distributed” to season-ticket holders and the most loyal members the codes needed to access the sale of tickets for the Champions League final on June 10 against Manchester City. The sale is managed directly by UEFA, but in order to purchase a ticket, it is necessary to have one of the codes that the company has reserved only for the most loyal Nerazzurri fans. The search for the shortcut, however, never ends.

Crazy numbers

—

In fact, since yesterday, the online announcements of subscribers and members (or presumed members) have been multiplying, who make their code available on payment. They range from around 300 euros (to which the cost of the ticket must then be added) up to 1500 euros. In recent weeks, Inter has already informed the Nerazzurri of the checks that will be carried out to find possible scalpers, as happened during the derby in the semi-final, when some fans had their season tickets as well as their tickets cancelled. This is the provision that can be imagined for those who really put the code up for sale, while there is no shortage of those who pretend to have it and set a trap for Inter supporters: in such a jungle, slipping up is a real risk.