Now it’s also official, Robin Gosens is leaving Inter to move to Union Berlin, in an operation that brings about 15 million to the Nerazzurri’s coffers. Inter announced the conclusion of the deal in a note in which they said goodbye to the German “after a season and a half. He made 58 appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring 5 goals. Among the most important goals there is certainly the one scored in Barcelona, ​​during the group stage of the last Champions League and the one scored in the derby against Milan, in the semi-final of the 2021/22 Italian Cup. With Inter he won two Italian cups and an Italian Super Cup “, feats also repeated on the company’s social channels.