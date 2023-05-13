Inter Sassuolo live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

INTER SASSUOLO STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 13 May 2023, at 20.45 Inter and Sassuolo take to the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the 35th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Inter Sassuolo live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Inter and Sassuolo will be visible live on the online platform DAZN and on Sky Sports TV channels. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Inter Sassuolo is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Saturday 13 May 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Inter Sassuolo on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

INTER(3-5-2):Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Acerbi; Bellanova, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Gosens; Lukaku, Correa. Herds Inzaghi

SASSUOLO(4-3-3):Advice; Toljan, Ruan, Erlic, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez, Matheus Henrique; Berardi, Defrel, Lauriente. All. Dionisi

