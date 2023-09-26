The double outcome Inter wins or draws is subject to an increased quota: the in-depth analysis

The only team with full points in the top 5 European leagues together with Manchester City, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter welcome Sassuolo in the midweek round valid for the 6th matchday of Serie A. The Nerazzurri, alone at the top, want to try to make an attack : according to the bookmakers they are clear favorites against the neroverdi, fresh from the good victory over Juventus. The odds on the 1 sign are low, those on the 1X double chance are even more so. With one exception: that of the bookmaker Goldbet, which offers new customers 1X at the increased odds of 6.00 instead of the normal odds of 1.06.

WHAT IS AN INCREASED FEE — When comparing Serie A odds on an event, you can often come across odds that are significantly higher than average on a given market. We are faced with an “increased quota”, i.e. a type of betting bonus that operators create to attract new users to their platform. In this case, if you don’t already have a Goldbet account, you can open one and thus ensure a higher odds for the 1X market (Inter wins or draws, in this case). Usually, a minimum deposit is required from the user; while the maximum bet is defined by the bookmaker. It is always advisable to read the conditions and terms associated with the offer on the operator’s website. See also Lanna: "Another wrong, the referees tell us if we have to go to B"

INTER-SASSUOLO OCCASIONS, THE COMPARISON ON THE 1X SIGN — Sassuolo is one of the teams that has historically bothered Inter the most in Serie A, managing to win eight of the 20 total matches. Lately, however, the Nerazzurri seem to have put things back on track and have won five of the last six games against the Neroverdi. For Wednesday evening’s match (kick-off at 8.45pm at San Siro) the bookmakers have very few doubts and consider Inzaghi’s team to be the clear favourites. The 1X share, the subject of this in-depth analysis, has very low values ​​on Snai (1.06), LeoVegas and Sisal (1.08) and Netbet (1.09). As mentioned at the beginning, however, on Goldbet the odds go – for new members – from 1.06 to 6.00. Further information on the operator’s website.

September 26, 2023 (modified September 26, 2023 | 5:18 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#InterSassuolo #odds #odds #pay #attention #double