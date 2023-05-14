Inter beat Sassuolo 4-2 in the match valid for the 35th day of Serie A 2022-2023 and rose to 66, tying Juventus in second place, engaged on Sunday against Cremonese. Sassuolo remains at 44 points.

The verdict matures at the end of a match that lights up immediately. In the 11th minute Sassuolo broke the deadlock with Berardi, who took advantage of Lauriente’s suggestion: all useless, the Var canceled the goal due to the assistman’s offside. Similar script on the other side in the 15th minute: Correa’s goal, Dimarco is offside. The green-blacks waste a tempting chance with Henrique, the hosts show up with Mkhitaryan.

The balance jumps in the 41st minute. Lukaku controls and shoots at the crossroads from 20 meters: winning left foot, 1-0. The goal uncorks the match which becomes totally Nerazzurri at the start of the second half. In the 55th minute Bellanova sends a ball into the away area that sends Tressoldi into a tailspin: unfortunate deflection, own goal and 2-0. Tressoldi’s bad evening continues in the 58th minute: Lautaro shoots, another deflection and 3-0. The hosts think they have closed the accounts half an hour early but they are wrong. Sassuolo continues to play and in the 63rd minute restarts the match. Berardi crosses, Henrique is punctual for the close header: 3-1. In the 78th minute the guests strike again. This time, on a cross from Rogerio, it is Frattesi who gets the gap right: 3-2. Lukaku still closes the accounts for Inter. Brozovic sinks, the Belgian makes no mistake: 4-2 in the 89th minute and game over.