Inter are defeated by Sassuolo who win 2-1 at San Siro in the match scheduled for the sixth day of the 2023-2024 Serie A championship. The Nerazzurri, leading with Dumfries, suffered the Emilian comeback by Bajrami-Berardi in the second half and suffered their first defeat after 5 consecutive victories, losing the solitary top spot in the table. The team coached by Inzaghi remains at 15 points and is tied by Milan. Sassuolo, who achieved another prestigious success after the home one against Juventus, rises to 9 points.

The match

Inter got off to a fast start and dominated the start of the match with the exuberance of Thuram, the protagonist of a couple of notable accelerations. Sassuolo suffers but emerges unscathed from the first quarter of an hour and gradually gains ground. The neroverdi concede little and try to advance the center of gravity in a match that was blocked for well over half an hour. We have to wait until the 33rd minute for a thrill: Dumfries chooses the right corridor and crosses, Thuram’s header misses the target. Sassuolo doesn’t accept the supporting role and in the 39th minute scares the home team: Toljan’s strike, Sommer saves the Nerazzurri goal.

The balance is off in the first minute of injury time. Thuram suggests, Dumfries controls and hits the far post with his left foot: 1-0. Before the break, another feat from Sommer is needed, who denies the equalizer to Toljan, freed by a disaster from Calhanoglu. The goalkeeper was not flawless in the 54th minute, when Sassuolo found a deserved equalizer. Berardi pots in, Bajrami finishes at the near post and pierces the Swiss goalkeeper: 1-1. Inter swerves, gives space and time to Berardi. The Sassuolo flag thanks and in the 63rd minute he strikes. Mkhitaryan avoided, delicious left-footed shot from 20 meters and the ball into the net: 1-2.

Inter reacted with little clarity and created only one great chance in the 70th minute. Carlos Augusto suggests, Frattesi appears in front of Consigli and tries to mock his ex-teammate with a soft touch: the goalkeeper closes and saves. In the 80th minute the home team protested and asked for a penalty for an alleged handball by Erlic. Lautaro’s angry complaints, however, are useless: the action is spoiled by a foul by Sanchez.

In the final, Inter lunges forward in search of an equalizer and opens up opportunities for Emilia’s counterattacks. In the 85th minute Laurienté has the ball on his left to close the score, wrong aim. In the 89th minute, a new chance for the Frenchman, who exchanges with Berardi and shoots: Sommer is attentive.