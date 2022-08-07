The Chilean is training while waiting to define his future: the striker is about to leave the Nerazzurri

Cryptic message from Alexis Sanchez on Instagram. The Chilean has posted a photo of him in the gym while he trains.

“Morning workout. We will see each other soon…“wrote Sanchez, with an hourglass next to it. A signal about the future and the probable change of shirt?

The fate of the former Barcelona is further and further away from Milan and the Nerazzurri colors. In fact, the negotiations for the termination of the contract are continuing: Tudor’s Marseille awaits him.

August 7, 2022 (change August 7, 2022 | 16:20)

