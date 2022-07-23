Another refusal by Sanchez, who continues to block the Inter market. The Chilean would also have said no to the Arab petrodollars of Al Nassr

Another refusal by Alexis Sanchez, who continues to block Inter’s outgoing market. According to Il Giornale, in fact, the Chilean striker said no to the Arab petrodollars of Al Nassr, given that he still wants to play in a competitive championship:

“And that personality that he also showed off the pitch has pushed him to reject every proposal that has come to the club so far: Seville, Villarreal and Galatasaray, the offers to which the “lion” of Tocopilla said no, and even the millionaire Arab offer of Al Nassr did not convince him. Inter would have offered up to 4 million euros in severance pay to free him immediately, as happened for his compatriot Vidal who emigrated to Flamengo, Brazil, but the striker would prefer to find accommodation first. That it must be a top-tier team and a competitive league, that’s why the player is difficult to place. Now Benfica will try, even if «El Niño» even dreams of a sensational return to Barcelona“.