El Nino excluded from the next match in the red jersey: there are those who speak of a slight contracture, but the local media also raise the hypothesis of a suspected anemia

Adriano Seu

Alarm Sanchez from Chile, from which news arrives that also activates the alert at the Nerazzurri. Yes because, after the exclusion of Nino Maravilla from the match between Chile and Uruguay, with the Nerazzurri even remaining in Santiago, the Chilean medical staff and the coach Eduardo Berizzo maintain a veil of mystery about the unspecified problems that prevented the attacker from traveling in Montevideo with the rest of the group. There are those who speak of a slight contracture or in any case of a slight boredom that can be overcome within a day or two, enough to allow him to play the next match against Colombia. And there are also those who insinuate more serious problems, for which specific tests are being carried out.

See also F1 | Hamilton wins the ... Arab war against Verstappen exclusion — It was known that Sanchez would not be at the match, because he had been excluded from the squad after the last training session in Juan Pinto Duran’s technical centre. It was decided to let him stay there to deal with unspecified “problems that prevent him from performing at his best”, explained coach Berizzo in the press conference on the evening before. But the Chilean medical staff did not actually provide further clarifications, generating a climate of mystery surrounding the Nerazzurri’s condition within a few hours. “We are evaluating his health and his condition and we want to be cautious. We will see if we can count on him for the next match against Colombia”, added Berizzo. Hence the suspicions, questions and indiscretions. There are those who, like the former striker and now commentator Mauricio Pinilla, speak of a “slight contracture” that the striker would have brought with him from Milan, “but obviously nothing serious, because otherwise Inter would never have done it start”. See also Arsenal, hard punch with Aubameyang: Arteta does not call him again and the club removes his captain's armband!

suspected anemia — In the last few hours, more worrying versions have also spread, which speak of a suspected anemia. Some local media, including La Tercera, brought up alleged health problems, reporting on “medical tests that require further investigation and require caution in relation to his physical condition”. Berizzo had added this, fueling the mystery. Hence the hypotheses relaunched by Nacion Futbol, ​​according to which Sanchez was found to have a low level of red blood cells and a significant iron deficiency, causes of the lack of oxygen and the poor resistance suffered by the player since his arrival in Santiago. “The suspicion is that Sanchez suffers from anemia. He is now following a diet with a high iron content to see if his values ​​improve. The problem – explains La Tercera – is that he feels sudden tiredness and is short of breath. He is unable to perform as you would like.” From what a source within La Roja claims, Sanchez has trained very little with the ball and is expected to undergo further investigations in the next few hours. According to what La Tercera claims, however, the chances of Sanchez returning to be available for the next match against Colombia – fundamental for Chile after the heavy defeat suffered during the night in Montevideo (3-1) – would be slim to a minimum. See also Dino Baggio: "We took a lot of drugs, tell us if they were dangerous"