At least three goals have been scored in the last six league matches (23 in total). But a win may not be enough for the Nerazzurri

Inter need a miracle to win the Scudetto. Win against Sampdoria and hope that Milan lose against Sassuolo. A coincidence of results that does not bode well for the Nerazzurri. Inzaghi’s team takes to the field at San Siro on Sunday at 6pm against the Sampdoria, at the same time the Rossoneri challenge Dionisi’s men in Reggio Emilia.

LATEST RESULTS – Including the success in the Coppa Italia final against Juve, Inter have lined up four consecutive victories. The latest defeat came against Bologna on 27 April. Giampaolo’s Sampdoria surpassed Fiorentina by surprise last weekend: 4-1 at Ferraris, taking the field knowing they were already safe. The Sampdoria have collected seven points in the last four league matches (2 wins, 1 draw, 1 defeat), one more than the six collected in the previous nine Serie A matches (2 wins, 7 defeats). See also FC Barcelona signs millionaire agreement with Spotify

PREVIOUS – In all the last six league matches between Inter and Sampdoria, at least three goals have been scored (23 in total) and both teams have always scored. In the partial four Inter wins, a draw, a Sampdoria success. Inter have won the last four matches played in the second round against Sampdoria: even the last Inter misstep in the second half of the season dates back to April 2017, at San Siro, when Giampaolo’s team overtook that of Pioli. That of 3 April 2017 is also the only Sampdoria away win against Inter, considering the last 19 matches at Meazza in Serie A (5 draws and 13 wins for the Nerazzurri).

THE STATISTICS – Although winning the Scudetto is a complicated goal, in case of success against Sampdoria, Inzaghi would become the third coach in the history of Inter capable of obtaining at least 25 wins in Serie A in his debut season on the bench after Olivieri (1950/51) and Mourinho (2008/09). It goes without saying that the Nerazzurri, the best attack in the league, find the goal against their opponents. Dzeko and his teammates are also the team that has scored more goals thanks to the vertical attacks in A (10), only Genoa has scored less than Sampdoria (two) in this way. See also Sampdoria, Giampaolo: “Satisfied with the market and the job. Now we want to score points "

May 21 – 18:07

