“Which snapshot would I choose for this season? I would choose it in color and not in black and white as we thought at the beginning. We have won two Cups, express game, returned to the knockout stages of the Champions League and we play the Scudetto on the last day. colors for this season “. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said this in the last press conference of the season on the eve of Inter-Sampdoria who, simultaneously with Sassuolo-Milan, will award the Scudetto to one of the two Milanese teams, with the Rossoneri masters of their own destiny with two out of three results. “If we believe it? The team has had a week like any other, we know that there are these last 90 minutes to play well so as not to have regrets knowing that it is not up to us but we have to score 84 points and then we will see what happens”.

“We have to concentrate only on what depends on us. We have seen Sampdoria play with Fiorentina. They saved themselves, they are free to play and they played the best game in recent months. Our destiny does not depend on us but it passes. also from Sampdoria and we faced the match in a serious way like the others “, continued Inzaghi who does not want to rate the season. “I’m not giving it, there are you who are better than me. I’m just saying what the objectives were, we knew it would be a difficult year but I understood that we would do something important. We are here to play for the Scudetto at the last game and we know that the league can reserve something. My goal is Sampdoria, a game to play at best as we have faced others because against Udinese and Cagliari it was not easy after the AC Milan victories. serious who has made excellent matches “.