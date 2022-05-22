The Nerazzurri are still in the running for the Scudetto but must win and hope for Milan’s defeat against Sassuolo. The Sampdoria, already safe, want to close the season in the best possible way

Genoa – Inter to try in extremis the overtaking-championship against Milan, Sampdoria to close the season in the best possible way, after the salvation won in the previous round. Last championship today at San Siro at 6pm, simultaneously with Sassuolo-Milan. The Nerazzurri can win the flag only if they beat Sampdoria and the Devil loses in Reggio Emilia.

At Sampdoria, as announced on the eve, Giampaolo is aiming for the best possible formation with the Sampdoria players lined up in the last few matches. Compared to the match won 4-1 against Fiorentina, the novelties are Caputo in attack in place of Quagliarella and Yoshida in defense in place of the suspended Colley.

Both Caputo and Quagliarella had some physical problems during the week; Ciccio has to live with the small fracture in the little toe remedied in the week of the derby, while the captain, protagonist in the success against Viola, has a discomfort in the adductor. Possible a relay, but from 1 ‘there is Caputo.

Giampaolo confirms the 4-5-1 of the last matches. Between the posts Audero, defense with Bereszynski (captain), Ferrari, Yoshida, Augello. In midfield Candreva on the right, Sabiri on the left, Vieira playmaker with Thorsby and Rincon on the sides.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter will take the field with the traditional 3-5-2. These are the 11 Nerazzurri: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij. Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Correa.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS