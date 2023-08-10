Lazar Samardzic arrived in Milan today, accompanied by his girlfriend, and tomorrow morning he will undergo medical tests with Inter. Emil Audero will also be with him as the loan deal with Sampdoria has been concluded. The doorman’s been in town tonight as well.

After the medical tests, in the afternoon, the contracts will be signed and, if there will be “technical” times, the first races for both in Appiano Gentile. The Serbian naturalized German will remain with the Viale della Liberazione club until 2028 and in all likelihood he will be on the pitch on Sunday for the last friendly match in Ferrara before his league debut on Saturday the 19th against Monza. Samardzic was paid 4.5 million to Udinese for the loan, 16 for the obligation to buy plus 2 for bonuses. The midfielder Fabbian (who today visited Friuli) entered the operation as a technical counterpart, valued at 4 million to effectively reset the initial outlay. On Fabbian Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin held the right to buy him back in 2025 for 12 million. For Audero, exchange of loans with Sampdoria: Filip Stankovic in Genoa and the former Juventus player at Pinetina with a redemption right set at 7.5 million.