The outcome in which the Nerazzurri win in a match with at least three goals is subject to an increased odds: it reaches 30.00

The increased fee for Inter-Roma — The big match between Inter and Roma will be played at San Siro (Sunday at 6pm). The Nerazzurri first in the standings and the Giallorossi on the upswing, Mourinho and Lukaku: the elements for a meaningful match are all there and another is added in terms of odds. An increased odds on the combo 1 + Over 2.5, which Betway raises for new customers to 30.00, compared to the standard odds of 2.53.

WHAT IS AN INCREASED FEE — When comparing Serie A odds, it can often happen that you come across a decidedly higher than average odds on a given market. We are faced with an “increased quota”, i.e. a type of betting bonus that operators create to attract new users to their platform. In this case, if you don’t already have a Betway account, you can open one and thus ensure a higher odds on the 1 + Over 2.5 outcome in the match between Inter and Roma. Usually, a minimum deposit is required from the user; while the maximum bet is defined by the bookmaker. It is always advisable to read the conditions and terms associated with the offer on the operator’s website. See also Is Dibu Martínez going to Juventus? Coach Allegri wants it yes or yes

Inter-Roma odds — The Nerazzurri have remained in 11 of the last 12 games played against Roma and are favourites: the 1 mark fluctuates between 1.60 and 1.65, the draw rises between 3.85 and 4.10, the Giallorossi victory is even played between 5.45 and 5.90. The outcome subject to the increased odds is the combo 1+Over 2.5, therefore victory for Inter with at least three goals scored in the match (both by Inter and Roma), in a match that historically gives away many goals: the average per match in Serie A it is 2.91, but even the present says that two very in-form attacks will compete (24 to 20 goals in Serie A). The combo, as mentioned, goes from 2.53 to 30.00 on Betway: the standard odds are in line with those of other bookmakers, which evaluate the outcome at 2.55 (Novibet), 2.50 (William Hill and Betflag) and 2.45 (Sisal).

October 27, 2023 (modified October 27, 2023 | 11:17)

