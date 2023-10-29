A LEAGUE

At Baretto, the historic meeting place of Inter’s Curva Nord, the distribution of whistles began shortly after 1.30pm, offered free of charge to anyone who buys the fanzine of the organized fans, on sale for 2 euros. The police headquarters banned its use in the stadium, but Inter fans were not discouraged by the prospect of having to pay a fine of 22 euros to be able to boo the great ex of Inter-Roma at 6pm: Romelu Lukaku.

by Franco Vanni



