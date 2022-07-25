An old Nerazzurri glory is fully part of the Inter organization chart: the club has in fact communicated that Riccardo Ferri is the new Club Manager of the first team. “Inter column of records”, as described in the club profile, Ferri lived as a protagonist one of the most glorious cycles in Inter history, winning the 1988/89 Scudetto, the 1989 Supercoppa Italiana and the 1990/91 Uefa Cup. and then ended his adventure with the Nerazzurri in 1994, the year in which he won his second Uefa Cup.