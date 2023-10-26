Inter, Zhang: “Together for a long time to come”

“We will fight for the second star”, but above all “the road to travel together is still long ahead of us”. Steven Zhang said this to the members during the Inter shareholders’ meeting which approved the financial results of the 2022-2023 season.

Inter, losses reduced by 55 million and turnover above 400

The balance sheet closed on 30 June sees a reduction in losses from 140 to 85 million euros, an overall turnover of 425 million, an increase of approximately 60 million in revenues (net of so-called player trading) and a reduction in production costs (from 528 to 465.5 million). Historic record of box office takings of 80 million euros. The Nerazzurri president outlines the line for the future of an Inter team that on the pitch is coming off a great European season (Champions League final) and this year is one step away from qualifying for the round of 16: “This last year has confirmed the extraordinary growth of our club. We are once again and firmly among the top clubs in Europe, for our fans, and to enter the history of this club forever, we will fight for the second star.”

Zhang thanked everyone – athletes, staff, managers – via connection from China – for the results achieved by Inter over the last year. And look to the future: “The continued support of the majority shareholder has helped support the development and ambitions of the club. This season we have also understood that our ambition does not stop here. Today Inter is a modern, innovative, digital company, it is a brand that transcends the confines of the football pitch. But it is also a time of great growth opportunities and seizing them is our goal, we need maximum commitment to continue on the virtuous path towards financial stability.”

Inter, own stadium and goodbye San Siro

Stadium source. If Milan looks at San Donato, Inter thinks about saying goodbye to San Siro to build their home Rozzano: “We are decisively pursuing the project for a new owned stadium, of strategic importance, essential for the club.”

Inter, Antonello: “Important debt reduction. Now our focus is on the stadium in Rozzano”

“The balance sheet as of June 30, 2023 is characterized by a significant reduction in the loss, obtained thanks to the continued increase in the typical revenues of our business combined with a further reduction in production costs. Thanks to the commitment of all company components and with the support of the Majority Shareholder, we continue to fuel the virtuous circle between sporting competitiveness at the highest levels, an expression of our core business, and economic and financial sustainability”, the words of Alessandro Antonello , Corporate CEO of Inter through the channels of the Nerazzurri club. “These two aspects, what happens on and off the pitch, are inextricably linked and both contribute to the healthy growth of our sport.” – the words of Corporate CEO Antonello – “The most important medium-long term objective is the construction of a new proprietary stadium. At this moment the decisive factor is that of time, currently our focus is therefore on the project in the Rozzano area”.

Inter, Marotta: “Continue with the winning cycle”

“Inter started this season with the awareness of being Vice Champions of Europe, the pride of having created a winning cycle, the goal of maintaining it. LThe team was built around our excellent coach, Simone Inzaghi, to whom I renew my congratulations for the results obtained, the trophies won in these 2 years with us, the glorious European journey. Simone has shown that he knows how to build a united group and has given the team a modern and attacking game. The extension of the contract recently signed is thanks to his work and testifies to all the trust that the Company places in him”, the words of Inter CEO Beppe Marotta during the shareholders’ meeting, which approved the financial statements as of 30 June 2023. “We have given our coach a complete and highly competitive squad, We have identified reinforcements in some young talents who are already showing their great potential and brought in more experienced champions – who will be able to make the necessary contribution in a season that sees us once again busy on all fronts. Finally, I would like to thank President Steven Zhang and our owners who once again – as always in all these years – have guaranteed the maximum economic support necessary to confirm our competitive Inter at the highest levels in Italy and Europe. The start of the season has been extremely positive: we are first in the standings, after 9 days, and in command of our group in the Champions League. The objectives for us do not change. We want to continue winning and chasing a wonderful dream to give to all of you and our extraordinary fans at the end of May.”

