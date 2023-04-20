Inter drew 3-3 against Benfica this Wednesday, but the 0-2 loss in the first leg in Lisbon allows them to qualify for the Champions League semifinal, iA level that had not been reached since 2010.

After the result of the first leg, everything seemed decided when Nicolo Barella opened the scoring in the 14th minute, taking advantage of the first clear goal chance of the match.

Benfica did not give up and carried the weight of the match, even reaching an equalizer with a header from the Norwegian Fredrik Aursnes before the break (37), but the Portuguese never seemed to believe in a comeback, even less when Lautaro Martínez finished off on goal a cross from Federico Dimarco (66) to definitively ‘kill’ the tie.

The joy of Lautaro Martínez after qualifying

“We are happy and proud to wear this shirt and represent this great club. I play to win everything. The club deserves to be in the semifinals and it will be a very special derby”, declared Lautaro, chosen as the best man of the match.

Another Argentine, Joaquín Correa, put the finishing touch to the interista party at the Giuseppe Meazza, with a great goal as soon as he jumped onto the pitch (78), although Benfica did not lower their arms and saved the honor by forcing the final tie, with late goals from Antonio Silva (86) and Croatian Petar Musa (90+5).

This pass to the semifinals will give some oxygen to an Inter that is sinking in Serie A, where they have lost five of their last seven games played, with only four points added out of 21 possible, and with 8 days to go until the end of the championship, they are out of the qualifying positions for the next Champions League.

And it could also be the last hope of salvation for his coach, Simone Inzaghi, who is highly questioned about the poor results of the season… at least until he faces Milan in three weeks, who got through to the semifinals on Tuesday with the 1-1 draw achieved in Naples.

“It’s an important night for the whole club (…) We’ve all worked hard to experience nights like this and from which Inter had been absent for a long time,” the coach said after the game.

There will be an Italian finalist in the Champions League this year

Italy ensures in this way to return to a Champions League final, something that has not happened since Juventus lost 4-1 against Real Madrid (2017), but it will not be the first time that the two residents of the Lombard capital cross paths in the top continental club competition.

They already met in the semifinals of the 2002-2003 season and Milan won for the highest value of goals in the opposite field (0-0; 1-1), and the ‘Rossonero’ team won the sixth of their seven ‘Orejonas’ ‘ in the final against another Italian team, Juventus, on penalties.

They met again three seasons later (2004-2005), this time in the quarterfinals, although the result was the same: qualification for Milan, who won both games (2-0 and 3-0), although on that occasion the Barcelona got off the milanistas in the final.

