The Nerazzurri, who line up many starters, play a decent match. Granata stopped by the saves of Handanovic and Cordaz

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

Inter returns home with a full tank from Turin and can now aim for Istanbul with a secure third place in the league in the pocket, and the certainty of having parked in front of Milan. Toro throws a great opportunity to the wind, and says goodbye to the championship without being able to win once again in their own stadium. Juric has been missing home success since 6 March, but this time it really hurts because in front of the grenades a situation that was perhaps more unique than rare was envisaged. Inter win with a goal from Brozovic in the first half. Goodbye eighth place for Toro and consequently goodbye European dream.

OTHER THAN ISTANBUL — The first signal comes from reading the formations: Inzaghi rests only Acerbi, Dimarco and Barella among the outfield players (the goalkeeper Onana is also on the bench), denying the reconstructions of the previous days that wanted the Nerazzurri to start with a good number of second lines. The second signal comes after a few minutes, when Sanabria loses a poisonous ball in midfield and Inter launches into attack with five players immediately looking for the lead. Juric’s men will have understood this quickly: if Toro wants to bring home the three points, they will have to play a high-level game. Inter will start thinking about the final in Istanbul from tomorrow, today they are fully focused on this match. And you notice it: in the conviction, in the determination, in the almost non-existent mistakes of Inzaghi’s men. In the first half, Toro appears blocked, suffers more than one can expect, makes several mistakes (from Sanabria to Ilic, from Milinkovic to Vojvoda). Inter have the ball in the game: they go into the interval with 60% possession. See also Real Madrid arrives more than tired to the final against Athletic

THE BROZO STONE — In the first part of the match, the Nerazzurri’s defensive wall forced Juric’s forwards to almost always play away from Handanovic’s goal. In the 14th minute, Ricci tries with a shot from outside the area, but misses the target. Added a header by Singo (36′) in Handanovic’s arms, the grenade production in the first 45′ is all. Inter have at least three big chances and capitalize on the last one. The first, in the 22nd minute: from Calhanoglu’s corner, Dumfries’ hook deflected by Rodriguez: Milinkovic manages to get there. The second in the 32nd minute: Lukaku forcefully breaks through Buongiorno’s marking, the diagonal is deflected by a whisker to the side. On the developments, De Vrij replies in the arms of Milinkovic. In the 37th minute Inter went through thanks to a stone from Brozovic from distance, for which Milinkovic was responsible because the shot was practically central and passed under his arm. See also Turin risks with Cremonese, but then Singo takes care of it

DZEKO ON THE PALO — At the start of recovery, the pace of Taurus continues to remain low. In the meantime, Inzaghi manages his energies, sends in Barella and Dzeko and the Bosnian himself comes close to doubling with a shot from distance (12 ‘). Juric understands that it’s time to draw on his bench: inside Karamoh (for Vojvoda) and Aina (for Rodriguez) switching to 4-2-3-1. But it was still Inter who scored zero-two with a header by Gagliardini (14′) out of nothing. The grenades respond with a great blow from Karamoh sixty seconds later intercepted by diving Handanovic. Cordaz also enters, the Nerazzurri’s third goalkeeper, and it is he who performs a miracle on Sanabria’s clear shot (27’). The grenades throw themselves into the attack with enthusiasm, but in the 36th minute they suffer a counterattack concluded with Dzeko’s post. In the final Juric also played the cards Seck and Pellegri, closing with six forwards but without finding the goal. See also Three Italians in the quarter-finals of the Champions League: this is how the Serie A calendar changes

June 3, 2023 (change June 3, 2023 | 20:35)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inter #responded #City #won #goal #Brozovic #Taurus #eighth #place #fades