Here are Inter’s report cards after the first part of the season: Lukaku and Brozovic conditioned by injuries, Onana takes away Handanovic’s place, De Vrij in clear difficulty, with Acerbi confirming himself as a great signing. Calhanoglu impresses as a director, Dimarco does not regret Perisic. Lights and shadows for Lautaro who lives his magical night in Barcelona. Bad Correa, few chances for Asllani and Bellanova.