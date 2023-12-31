Milan (dpa)

Italian football club Inter Milan announced the renewal of the contract of its international defender Matteo Darmian. Inter stated on its official website that the player, born in 1989, will remain on the team until June 30, 2025.

Darmian had joined the ranks of Inter Milan from Parma in October 2020. Darmian had previously played for Milan, Padova, Palermo, and Torino, before moving to English Manchester United in 2015, where he continued until 2019, before moving to Parma.