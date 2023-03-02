An agreement has been found with Calhanoglu until 2026: only the signatures and the announcement are missing. Extension also for Dzeko, but only with a “cut” salary. Later the decision on Handanovic and D’Ambrosio

After Sunday’s defeat in Bologna and thanks to the certainly not exciting trend that the team has in the league (already 7 knockouts in 24 days), the subject of renewals at Inter has faded into the background, but the Nerazzurri managers have no forgot that there are contracts to extend. Some will expire in June 2023, others in June 2024, and therefore the time available is not much. The guidelines that will be implemented, however, are simple: the Viale della Liberazione club first of all wants to lock down the players who, for personal and technical reasons, are an asset. So priority to the new agreement with Bastoni, which will be released on June 30, 2024 and has a valuation of no less than 50-60 million on the market. Next week, or after the away game in Porto, there will be a new meeting with Tullio Tinti, the defender’s agent with whom the discussion has already been sketched: the idea is to extend until 2027 or even beyond, with the certainty that Alessandro’s current salary (3.5 million net per season) will perhaps be raised to 5 (he is asking for 5.5 plus bonuses). Calhanoglu, on the other hand, has already been satisfied: the agreement until 2026 was reached last week and now the signatures and official status are missing. See also Alfio Basile's harsh criticism of Colombia: 'an impressive shit'

DE VRIJ AND DZEKO — De Vrij, who had to give an answer on the renewal proposal presented to him by the club by the end of February (two-yearly at just under 4 million per season), has not yet untied the knot, but there is hope in viale della Liberazione (indeed, conviction) that the defender, considered a very serious professional and very attached to the shirt, will decide to stay in Milan despite the polls he has received from other foreign clubs. On Dzeko the question is above all of an economic nature: at almost 37 years old (he will turn them in two weeks) he will have to accept a significant reduction in his salary which, for 2022-23, “weighs” 5.5 million net. The Bosnian may have clubs interested in the MLS and richer offers can come to him from the States than the Nerazzurri, but it would be a radical change of life. It should not be excluded since his wife Amra lived in Los Angeles during her modeling career. However, the Dzeko family has settled well in the Lombard capital after the happy years in Rome. Will it change again? See also Inzaghi focuses on Dzeko and Lukaku starts from the bench. No derby for Correa

OTHERS EXPIRING — Having said that the farewells of Gagliardini and Dalbert are certain and that the one-year extension of the third goalkeeper Cordaz is very probable, the situation of the others expiring on 30 June is very fluid. “From the point of view of the heart, they would all have to be confirmed; from a rational and planning point of view, choices must be made bitterly, but we are working in this direction to ensure that there is also a competitive team next year” he said on Monday CEO Marotta on Sky. It seems a clear reference to Handanovic and D’Ambrosio, two pillars of the locker room. The positions of the 38-year-old goalkeeper and the 34-year-old defender, now reserves, will be evaluated in the coming months, also on the basis of the results obtained at the end of the season.

LOANS — Then there are the players on loan: the technical area wants to keep Acerbi (today he announced that he will become a father for the second time), but an agreement must be found with Lazio not to pay the 4 million agreed last summer. The figure for Lukaku’s loan should also be lowered, whose “rent” for 2022-23 cost 7.6 million plus 5 in bonuses in addition to a gross salary of 11 million. Bellanova chapter: the 7 million to give to Cagliari for the redemption are judged too much, but even if he has played little (and has not always shone), the club continues to believe in the future on the right wing. That’s why it’s not a given that he’ll leave. See also Those 31 million and the no to Dybala: Inter, how much did it cost you to choose Correa

