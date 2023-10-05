Good news from Colombia: coach Nestor Lorenzo has complied with Juan Cuadrado’s (and Inter’s) request by not including him in the list of players called up for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Uruguay (Thursday 12th) and Ecuador (on the night between Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th). The former Juventus player, although very attached to his national team (116 appearances), understood that to get back to top condition after almost a month’s break he needed two weeks of training. And Inzaghi, who practically never gave up on Dumfries, welcomed the choice with a smile.