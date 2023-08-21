Minimum distance between the Nerazzurri and Bayern for the French defender: today could be the day of yes

Davide Stoppini

We are in the last kilometre, then Benjamin Pavard will be an Inter player. And yes, many times in this market, the Nerazzurri have seen the finish line in a more or less defined way: Lukaku, Scamacca, Samardzic, but then nothing. It’s good to be cautious then, but it’s also right to tell Steven Zhang’s club’s extreme confidence in the Frenchman’s arrival. Today may be the right day for white smoke. To the delight of Simone Inzaghi, who clamored for the arrival of a “very important” defender.

I raise — Contacts between Inter and Bayern are daily, the axis of the two managing directors – Beppe Marotta and Jan-Christian Dreesen – is very warm. The talks continued yesterday as well, it wasn’t a Sunday of rest, not even for sporting director Piero Ausilio. The Nerazzurri have Pavard’s ok in hand and have relaunched, putting on the German club’s plate a proposal of 28 million plus another 5 linked to bonuses. Basically, three more than the initial offer of 25 million. It’s still not enough, but Bayern’s response was significant. 30 million are needed and the deal is closed. This is the number that satisfies the Germans, who have therefore dropped from the valuation of 35 million. It’s a signal that should be read in a positive way, as Inter also interpreted it. Because there is dialogue, there is no friction. And therefore, the distance is now minimal. The deal will probably close at that amount, a little effort is enough to define the purchase of a player that Inter now considers central to their tactical project. See also Karim Benzema puts an end to his international career and leaves the French team

Priority — The white smoke could already arrive today. New contacts are expected, by now Inter know that if he reaches 30 the player becomes Nerazzurri. Pavard’s will is clear, the situation is somewhat similar to that of Sommer, who has firmly embraced the Inter project. The Frenchman, to say, has also overshadowed other offers, the most important of all coming from Manchester United. Bayern must find a replacement for Pavard on the market, a player who has already been identified. The arrival of the Frenchman is a specific request from Inzaghi. The coach, in the last summit he had with the club, had underlined the need to reinforce the defense with a player of international experience. Inzaghi’s reasoning is clear: Darmian’s extraordinary season must not make us forget that Skriniar was the owner in that role 12 months ago. So that void needs to be filled. And it certainly cannot be the young Bisseck who takes on that responsibility. Also a year ago the coach raised his voice, pushing for the arrival of Acerbi. He was right, the former Lazio player turned out to be one of the best. This time Inzaghi exposed himself with greater force. And in the press conference he then added: “The non-possession phase must become one of our strengths.” As if to say: it’s behind that we need to improve, while in the proposition phase there are no problems, Inter are a team that always know how to create different chances. That’s why it was decided to allocate a large part of the funds saved for the purchase of the attacker to the defender. See also Dembélé has 48 hours to accept Barça's offer

Long rose — Pavard is therefore ready to disembark. If everything goes as planned, the Frenchman could be in Milan already mid-week for medical visits. His arrival would extend the squad available to Inzaghi even further, with double starters in every position on the pitch. At that point, the Nerazzurri market should be considered closed. With the little note linked to the attacker, which we talk about on this same page. It is the signal of a completed revolution: Pavard would be the tenth purchase of this market session. Yes, Inter restarted driven by the memory and convictions that the final in Istanbul gave. But this is really another team: for the second star (also) new motivations are needed.