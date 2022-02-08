Dzeko opens at 2 ‘, Sanchez closes it with a tracer. Inzaghi finds important answers after the knockout with Milan, with a possible double revenge if the Rossoneri beat Lazio. Injury for Bastoni, ovations for Mou

Inzaghi was expecting a response after the reversal in the derby and his Inter reacted great against the highly acclaimed Mourinho, who now remains in the Conference League to avoid a season of zero titles. Dzeko and Sanchez instead give the Nerazzurri the semifinal with possible revenge on their cousins ​​(at San Siro there is Milan-Lazio) and keep the Tripletino dream alive after winning the Super Cup. To spoil the party, however, there is the injury of Bastoni, who came out with a sprained ankle that puts his presence against Liverpool at risk, on Wednesday 16.

The choices – Inzaghi compared to the derby changes four, in fact one per department: in D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Vidal and Sanchez for De Vrij (in the middle goes Skriniar), Dumfries, Calhanoglu and Lautaro. The great former Mourinho, greeted with applause and the banner of the North “Welcome back home Josè”, finds Captain Pellegrini at least on the bench and, compared to the draw against Genoa, relaunches Veretout in place of Cristante and prefers Vina to Maitland-Niles. See also Laura Camps Torras enters the Ferrari Driver Academy

First half – The doubts if Inter could have accused the knockout in the derby and a day between investigations on the capital gains case and the sports judge is dispelled after a hundred seconds. Sanchez heads a long triangle with speedy Perisic, Karsdorp struggles and on the cross of the Croatian Smalling stops the intervention. Dzeko thanks and immediately unlocks it. Barella’s full crossbar in the 6 ‘confirms that Roma are struggling to read game changes and overlaps by the Nerazzurri. Sanchez lowers, the line does not follow him, Oliveira and Veretout do not follow him and he sorts for the insertions of winger and midfielder. In the 9th minute, Nino also punched a penalty for Skriniar who, however, all alone, hit Rui Patricio. Dzeko’s header and a right from Perisic held by Rui Patricio closed ten minutes of sparks on one side and embarrassment on the other. Roma, however, have pride and enter the match at 16 ‘, with Karsdorp’s filter for Mkhitaryan who crosses low in the center and D’Ambrosio who touches an own goal to counter Abraham. The Englishman shortly after catches the cut in the area of ​​Zaniolo, but Handanovic comes out great. The Giallorossi do well to press higher, with Zaniolo lowering himself to create density in the middle but Inzaghi’s midfielders are guilty in this phase, who sometimes hold too much ball and miss some exit. The match lights up, Zaniolo and Mancini are warned in sequence, with Mou – who had started with British aplomb – always standing and often with his arms outstretched for some decisions by Di Bello, who eventually gets tired and warns him. At 44 ‘, after another contrast with Zaniolo, Bastoni (who would have missed Napoli due to disqualification) falls badly and has to leave the field due to a sprained trauma to his right ankle. Inside De Vrij, with Skriniar sliding to the left. In the recovery Perisic strikes Karsdorp again but on his cross Smalling is good at anticipating Dzeko and Darmian. See also WRC | Monte-Carlo, PS3: Loeb starts strong again. Fourmaux slams

Second half – He resumes with Kumbulla for Ibanez (left knee problem) and Abraham who scrapes on Skrinar, but Handa is good at anticipating Zaniolo. Perhaps because it fears the opponent’s counterattacks, Inter seems to want to manage without bringing too many men to the Giallorossi area and often loses a playing time. Brozo confirms the little Epic evening and loses a ball at the exit but Veretout kicks high from outside the area. Vidal does not have Calhanoglu’s pace and geometry (a problem in the Champions League, where Barella will be missing) and Handanovic in the 62nd minute has to fly to send a slap from Oliveira deflected by Brozovic for a corner. Barella tries to shake him with a big right that exalts Rui Patricio but on another mistake by Brozo Mkhitaryan launches Zaniolo, good at bypassing Handanovic and finding the goal from an angled position. The miraculous rescue of Skriniar is effectively canceled by the blue’s offside signal, but it is another alarm bell for Inzaghi. Except that in the 68th minute Sanchez, tired of looking for assists, decides to throw a water heater that ends in seven for an innocent Rui Patricio. Mou changes the two medians on the fly with Cristante and Pellegrini. After the accusations of having made a mistake in the derby, Inzaghi instead did not make substitutions until the 76th minute, when Lautaro took over Dzeko, who was much applauded but booed by the segment of Roma fans. Roma does not have the strength to react despite El Shaarawy and Felix also enter. See also Last 10 meetings between Boca and Barcelona

