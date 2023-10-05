The Inter crowd never ceases to amaze. For Saturday’s match against Bologna, the Meazza will be sold out (there are a handful of tickets left online), but, aside from the away section, the tickets for Inter-Roma on 29 October are also nowhere to be found, the match that will mark the return to Romelu Lukaku’s San Siro. Finished here? Not even in a dream. In between these two matches, in addition to the break, there is also another home match, the third match of the Champions League group against Salzburg.

THE CHARGE OF THE 22,000

—

Ticket sales for Inter-Salzburg opened yesterday at 12pm and the coupons were immediately available to everyone, i.e. without pre-emption for Champions Pack holders (who until tomorrow will have discounts of up to 30% to purchase tickets for their friends ). The enthusiasm of the success against Benfica, combined with the first place in the standings both in Serie A and in Europe, further inflamed the Nerazzurri fans who in 36 hours pulverized over 22,000 tickets. The total number of seats already occupied for the match against the Austrians is already 45,000. Just under three weeks before kick-off and despite the inconvenient starting time for those arriving from outside Milan. Not bad, in fact, record-breaking…