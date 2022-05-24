The Nerazzurri close the season (stra) by winning at the box office and in the audience rankings. Monday, 24 hours after the scudetto vanished, is a “record number of subscribers”, as the company says

The Scudetto faded in the sprint, the fault of those two points of advantage that Milan managed to keep up to the finish line. But Inter can still count on the undisputed primacy in terms of fans, spectators and box office receipts. A “simple” loyalty reward, some might observe, but which still measures a fundamental indicator, the one that moves football from its beginnings: passion (and what it produces in economic terms). In this sense, this year too Inter excelled by winning the symbolic “scudetto of cheering”. The numbers of the season just ended speak of an unrivaled participation of the Nerazzurri people, who supported their team as no other supporters did in Serie A. But to testify more than anything else the loyalty and attachment of the people There is a boom in season tickets for the Nerazzurri on Monday, in the 24 hours following the defeated Scudetto: 5,000 new subscription requests that speak of unconditional love and faith. See also "The conditions of the Goggia? It's 80 percent. Enough to win"

DOUBLED “COUSINS” – The first figure that leaps to the eye is that relating to the box office, which shows receipts of just over 40 million euros. There is talk of net takings, which take on an even more significant dimension when compared to the 40 million, but gross, collected by Milan. The figure, referring to the entire season, must logically be weighed net of the European stage that Inter enjoyed compared to the Rossoneri. However, it remains revealing in the light of two very recent premises: the “burden” of the first post-Conte season, moreover in an initial climate of demobilization, and the strong conditioning due to the pandemic and the related limitations, starting from the reduced capacity for almost all of the championship.

Fidelity – In fact, it is worth remembering how health restrictions imposed a capacity of between 50% and 75% for everyone until the beginning of April, when the Government authorized the total reopening of the facilities. Since then, in the next four home games left on the calendar, Inter have always been sold out. Full with Verona, Rome, Empoli and Sampdoria, complete with season record on the occasion of the match against Mourinho’s Giallorossi, when in Siro it welcomed 74,947 spectators. Thanks to the 71,000 and a little more rushed on Sunday against Sampdoria, Inter reached the highest number of paying spectators in the whole championship at 854,983, with a sprint overtaking right on Milan (second at 836,000). According to data collected by StadiaSportscard, the Nerazzurri therefore close the season with the highest average spectators (44,999) ahead of Milan (44,027) and Rome (41,911). See also Inter tough, Napoli is a very serious candidate for the Scudetto. Mou, goal with the construction from below

BOOM SUBSCRIPTIONS – If we consider the whole season, including cups, the figure logically rises further. After the match against Sampdoria, Inter thanked the 1,128,377 spectators who accompanied Inzaghi and his team with a single post without ever lacking support and support. Demonstrations of affection which, the Nerazzurri made known with a short press release, even resulted in a surge in season tickets on Monday: despite the wound for the faded championship still open and bleeding, about five thousand requests arrived. of subscription. “An extraordinary result, which testifies to the very strong bond between Inter fans and the team”, reads the statement released by Inter. “A further demonstration came on Monday 23 May, when the record of subscription subscriptions for the 2022/2023 season was recorded”. The season ticket campaign had been “stopped” at 40,000 due to the pandemic, but last week it restarted at a fast pace. The spirit and desire for revenge generated by the party (and made fun of them) of the Rossoneri cousins ​​have evidently increased the hunger of the Nerazzurri people. See also Sports schedule for Thursday May 19

May 24, 2022 (change May 24, 2022 | 19:35)

