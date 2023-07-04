With the money from Brozovic and Onana, the Nerazzurri are aiming for Udinese’s midfielder and to negotiate with Chelsea to confirm Big Rom

Filippo Conticello-Davide Stoppini

Eighteen, eighteen, eighteen, eighteen, eighteen… yes, just like that amazing gag by Gigi Proietti, who was waiting impatiently for number 19 to make fun of his interlocutor. Here, Inter is more or less in the same situation. Marcelo Brozovic’s 18 (million) has already been put in his pocket, to be precise yesterday afternoon: the contracts signed, everyone happy, the player, Al-Nassr but also Inter.

Samardzic — For the rest, from the 19th onwards, we still have to wait (Onana). Because the rule of the euro that comes out of the Nerazzurri coffers only after having at least passed through viale della Liberazione applies. Brozovic opens a piece of the transfer market for Zhang’s club. And he paves the way for the arrival of his replacement. The Nerazzurri had long since identified Davide Frattesi as their first choice for midfield. But the valuation of at least 35 million made by Sassuolo for the midfielder, in addition to the need to pursue the truly great goal – Romelu Lukaku, to be bought outright – is pushing the Nerazzurri to insistently evaluate another goal as well: Lazar Samardzic, 21-year-old German left-handed player from Udinese.

contacts — It is the result of an intense day at Inter. In addition to the definition of the Brozovic affair, in addition to the details filed away for the arrival of Bisseck – which we discuss in the piece opposite -, strong steps forward towards Samardzic must be recorded. It is no coincidence that the midfielder’s assessment is similar to that of Brozovic: Udinese is negotiating for 18-20 million. The German has different characteristics compared to Frattesi, but still a midfielder, given that the tactical project for the new season in between is very clear: the starting playmaker will be Hakan Calhanoglu, who gave his best in that role last season, and will grade Asllani, who will be given more minutes. For this reason Samardzic would compete for a place both with Barella on the center-right and with Mkhitaryan on the center-left: in short, he would complete a battery of first-rate stormtroopers. As an alternative to Frattesi, Inter have also courted an old friend like Yunus Musah, an American also born in 2022 like the player from Udinese, but followed closely at the World Cup in Qatar, to the point that he was treated for a long time in the winter transfer market. In general, the same pattern as in recent weeks is repeated for both the German and the American: it is a derby with Milan, both players are interested in the same department. Samardzic has from him the knowledge of Italian football and not exaggerated prices: his contract with Udinese expires in June 2026 and he has a salary of just 400 thousand euros. The perspective and the margins for growth are still enormous, even without the need to pass out for the card. Yesterday until late evening in Viale della Liberazione there was talk of him, moreover with the Friulian club there was no lack of the opportunity to talk about the player also in the League. And tomorrow there could be a new round between Inter and Udinese, also to explore the outlines of the operation: the inclusion of a counterpart from the Nerazzurri is possible. See also Ferrari | Trofeo Pirelli: Neubauer is on the roof of the world in Imola!

onan wait — However, Inter’s player trading does not end here. The team is still a construction site, nine days before the start of the retreat: there isn’t even a full department. To speed up, another transfer is needed, the name has been identified for some time: Onana. All to attack the blow now in the front row: “The priority is Lukaku”, as confirmed by the CEO. Corporate of Inter Alessandro Antonello. And the CEO knows it well too. Sport Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio. Who are waiting for the first official offer from Manchester United for the Cameroonian goalkeeper right now: today could be the right day, after the Red Devils have closed the Mount deal. These are hectic days, waiting for the proposal. But contacts between Inter and United are daily, also carried forward by the work of the player’s entourage. Onana is Manchester manager Ten Hag’s first choice. There is a gap to be bridged, at least in the reasoning carried out between the two clubs. Because United don’t go beyond a valuation of 40-45 million euros, while Inter start from 60 to think they can close at 50 million plus bonuses. In fact, the distance is enormous only in theory, but not in practice, given the willingness of all the parties involved to arrive at the definition of the negotiation. Moreover, there are no confirmations on an inclusion of Al-Nassr also on Onana, circulated last night: neither Inter nor the player’s entourage have received any proposals in this sense, the rumors should be considered only a nuisance maneuver. Inter can only wait. And with that money, in addition to replacing the Cameroonian himself – Trubin is on pole for goal of the future – he will attack Lukaku, his return for coach Inzaghi is considered a priority. Chelsea want a real offer, Zhang’s club has an offer in mind with an onerous loan and an obligatory redemption set for 30 million in 2024. It is logical to imagine that bonuses will also play an important role in the negotiation, based on goals and team results. But it’s not yet the time to lunge towards London. Here we go by joints, the diktat of President Steven Zhang in this sense is decisive. But Romelu’s return is an essential goal. It is no coincidence that Inter have not, at least at the moment, opened any alternative file. Alvaro Morata was also thought about a couple of weeks ago, but now in the orbit of Milan. Better, all in all, he will also listen to Romelu’s desire to wear the Nerazzurri again. To do so, he said no to a 40 million euro net salary per season from Al-Hilal. Now he expects Inter to do the rest. Quickly, possibly this week, certainly no later than the start of the retreat. After all, that’s what everyone at Inter wants, from Zhang down. See also Guido Rodríguez in the sights of Barcelona