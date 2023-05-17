Internazionale reached the final of the Champions League on Tuesday evening at the expense of AC Milan. On June 10, the Nerazzurri against Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul. The team of coach Simone Inzaghi won 1-0 against Milan, after already winning 2-0 last week.

After a fiery start from both sides, it struggled in terms of chances, but certainly not in terms of fouls. The French referee Clément Turpin let the townspeople go and kept his cards in his pocket. Furthermore, AC Milan, which had to score the goals, was harmless. Until the 38th minute, when creative Portuguese striker Rafael Leão struggled through Inter’s defense and shot right past Inter’s goal.

The Milanese, meanwhile, kicked each other every now and then. Milan defender Malick Thiaw eventually only picked up the first yellow card in the 56th minute after pushing Lautaro Martínez. In the 74th minute, the same Martínez decided the game: 1-0 for Inter. Through the short corner he passed Milan goalkeeper Maignan with a low shot.

Frustration led to riots, for example when Bosnian Rade Krúnic (AC Milan) hit the ankle of Turkish Hakan Çalhanoğlu with a hard tackle. He was booked, as were his teammate Fikayo Tomori and opponent Martínez, after they asserted themselves in a shouting and shoving match. Not long after, the final whistle blew.

In 2010, the Nerazzurri with Wesley Sneijder in top form as the last Italian club to win the Champions League, after a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich. Manchester City and Real Madrid will play against each other in the other semi-final on Wednesday. Last week, the first leg ended in 1-1. If Manchester City reaches the final, a Dutchman will win the Champions League anyway. Opposite Denzel Dumfries at Inter, Nathan Aké is one of City’s defenders. The question is whether Aké will see that match, he is currently injured.

