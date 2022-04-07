Although he renewed his contract less than a year ago with Inter Milan until 2026, the Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez He has many chances of being able to leave the club since “Neroazzurro” has put a price on his possible transfer.
As reported The Gazzetta Dello Sport and with the objective of making money, the reigning Italian soccer champion has offers of Arsenal and Tottenham of England, and if any of the greats of London approaches the figure of 80 million euros for the total of their record, the former Racing Club of Avellaneda will say goodbye.
The striker for the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni, who has scored 14 goals in 28 games in the current Serie A, is undisputed as the starting striker for the “Albiceleste” team, although he could change destinations even before the 2022 Qatar World Cup that will start in November.
We will have to be attentive to the movements of the aforementioned English clubs, since there is another institution interested in Lautaro’s services: it is the Atletico Madrida cast that, according to Mundo Deportivo, intends it for being a personal wish of the compatriot DT Diego Simeone, who wants to have it yes or yes in their template.
