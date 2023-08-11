Difficult to complete the attack. Contact with Porto: 30 million are needed for the Iranian. And Bologna holds back the Austrian. It’s getting tough for Balogun

Philip Conticello

From Lukaku’s betrayal to the Balogun dream via the Scamacca hoax: the hot summer of the Nerazzurri attack is a daring roller coaster ride. Now they are looking for a new protagonist in comedy and the club is now at the crossroads between a more “conservative” choice and a more ambitious one. Come what may, a compromise compared to the initial momentum, when he imagined Romelu still in the saddle next to Lautaro. Meanwhile, in this complex moment, Inter has nevertheless taken a decision: the new inhabitant of the attack will be big and fat, just as requested by Simone Inzaghi in the many meetings in Appiano after the tour in Japan. And also an expert, used to navigating the most difficult seas, whether it’s a provincial field in Serie A or a large European stadium. The first acceleration on Marko Arnautovic was born from this precise address but, what is even more important, the phone call made yesterday after days of silence at Porto. In fact, Inter spoke to the Portuguese club in the afternoon, obviously through intermediaries, and the conversation around Mehdi Taremi was at least interesting. What matters, in this delicate phase, is that there hasn’t been a closure, indeed we see a small gap for negotiation: that’s enough to consider the Iranian as the favourite. A realistic goal as well as the most important to aspire to. The international thickness weighs heavily, the ability to score goals, many goals, demonstrated not only in the Portuguese championship, but also in the most tortuous streets of the Champions League. Despite a slight optimism, realism still reigns in Viale della Liberazione: the fact that the negotiation is anything but easy requires countermeasures and caution. The courtship of Arnautovic is therefore a consequence. In short, at the moment these are the hottest roads and one of them will probably increase in temperature as early as the weekend. See also Colombia, about to make history in the Women's World Boxing Championship

THE IRANIAN — Inter, however, for now contemplates the entry of only one player up front: the lack of buyers for Correa complicates any cross-operation, which allows the enrollment of a couple of players with different characteristics. Of course, if Tucu were to find a new home, everything would change, but today the Nerazzurri think on one and only chip. And for this they have temporarily loosened their grip on the first love of this session, that Folarin Balogun who Arsenal values ​​at no less than 40 million, as reaffirmed again yesterday in front of yet another Nerazzurri poll. The two candidates who have come forward in the last few hours are not, however, superimposable: already from the cost and the curriculum, it is clear that one, the Iranian, would be a “higher” choice, more in line with a team than for just two months ago he didn’t kiss the Champions League. It is no coincidence that, if they really lose the Kane totem, Tottenham could turn right on Taremi. However, negotiating with the very president Pinto da Costa has always been a complex operation: with him Inter made itself heard again just yesterday to comply with a precise request from the Portuguese who wanted to wait to play in the Super Cup, then lost against the hated Benfica. According to Mehdi, the executives would give the maximum of the spending possibilities now available. There had been talk of an initial offer of 20 million, but we are already ready to go up to 25, knowing full well that Porto’s bar is still at 30. See also Gosens, Bayer just wants the loan. Negotiations stalled with Inter

bologna wall — On the Bologna front, however, what gives strength to the Nerazzurri is the very strong push of “Arna”, who wants one last round of the carousel in his career with a big. The brother-agent publicly asked for the transfer and yesterday it was the coach Thiago Motta himself who opened. «It is right that any 34-year-old considers a situation of this type. In any case, Marko is fine and will certainly play », he said on the eve of the Coppa Italia match against Cesena. Emilian society, however, has a more rigid attitude, as already seen in the no said to the Romanist attempt. This time they blocked a first Inter offer worth around 8 which included Sensi: Stefano, however, is not the midfielder Motta was looking for. Bologna are asking for 12 million, with bonuses that can bring the valuation of 15 closer. The Nerazzurri, strengthened by Marko’s desire to return, have listened, ready to turn towards Portugal. See also Medellin vs. Nacional: schedule and where to see the key game of the Copa Libertadores