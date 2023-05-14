Nerazzurri from 3-0 to 3-2, then the Belgian, who had scored the first goal, closed the accounts in the final. Di Lautaro, Matheus Henrique and Frattesi the other goals, with the own goal of the disastrous Tressoldi

Romelu Lukaku opens and closes, unleashed and enthralling. At the Meazza, Inter liquidated Sassuolo 4-2 with a game effectively controlled for long stretches, practically won after an hour of play but complicated in the final fraction due to two blackouts: in the midst of the Belgian’s calls, the Ruan Tressoldi’s own goal and Lautaro Martinez’s goal. Matheus Henrique and Davide Frattesi scored for the neroverdi. With the fifth win in a row in the league, the Nerazzurri spend the night paired with Juventus: Lazio overtaken, 5 points ahead of Milan and +8 over Roma and Atalanta. Rossoneri warned.

Rotations — If Alessio Dionisi compared to Monday’s 1-1 draw with Bologna only changes the left wing of the trident – Armand Laurienté for Nedim Bajrami -, Simone Inzaghi perseveres with the magic formula that led him to six consecutive victories between Italy and Europe: the announced massive turnover, with only three confirmations after the first leg European derby. All on the left chain, with the inevitable Francesco Acerbi in defense, Tuesday’s MVP Henrikh Mkhitaryan as mezzala and Federico Dimarco fifth in midfield. Captain, Samir Handanovic. All with the fresh awareness of the 2-0 win by Spezia against Milan and with the “comfort zone” of the attacking pairs: Lukaku and Joaquin Correa play at the weekend, Edin Dzeko and Lautaro in the middle of the week, mantra for the thirteenth game consecutive. See also Dzeko+Mkhitaryan, the Euroderby belongs to Inter: 2-0. Milan now need a company

Over the line — The start of the match is open and fun with an enterprising Sassuolo and an Inter intermittent in the rhythms and a little technically imprecise: the offensive duo of Inzaghi is poorly supplied. In the first quarter of an hour both teams scored, but two offside positions “cleared up” the scoresheet. Laurienté’s spoils the action that leads to Berardi’s goal in tap-in, and the Var reports it, while Dimarco’s offside (seen by the linesman) invalidates Correa’s flash. In the 37th minute Dimarco looks for Tucu’s head: a distant cross only barely touched. Then, stage for Lukaku: first Big Rom warms up by kicking a diagonal low shot wide, then in the 41st minute he exhibits a terrifying left-footed kick from outside the box after burning Tressoldi with a spin. Strong and precise left foot under the cross to the left of Consigli for the Nerazzurri advantage. Before and after, two attempts by Frattesi, one well rejected by Handanovic and the other on the back. See also Italian anger: "Dzeko's clear foul on Milenkovic. It's not the first time we've lost like this"

Oh Tressoldi — Argentinian for Argentinian, Inter began the second half with Lautaro replacing a willing Correa, the victim of a strain on the right thigh flexors. Toro immediately teases the Meazza with a very wide left foot, but in the 54th minute the golden opportunity is a volley from Dimarco who finds the prompt opposition of Jeremy Toljan. The doubling, a minute later, is the continuation of Tressoldi’s complicated evening: ball played towards the center of the area by Raoul Bellanova and intervention released by the Brazilian to surprise Consigli, own goal. Bad? Worse. In the 58th minute it was Lautaro who shot from outside the area and a new deflection by Tressoldi made the trajectory lethal: 3-0 and pressure now underfoot for an Inter already projected towards Tuesday’s commitment. You can see it in the 63rd minute, with Matheus Henrique heading all alone, thanking Berardi for the assist and the opponents for the non-existent marking. It is therefore still early to pull the plug and Andrea Pinamonti scares San Siro twice – a save and a near post – before Frattesi (77′) punishes the Nerazzurri’s desire for the Champions League: Rogerio’s cross from the left, header of Frattesi. The game reopens, Bajrami kicks high and Inzaghi tries to use the balancer Matteo Darmian on the right as the last substitution (in the meantime also Robin Gosens, Kristjan Asllani and Alessandro Bastoni). The Meazza trembles for about ten minutes, then in the 89th minute Lukaku approves the seventh consecutive victory by completing the double with a powerful low shot and allows, this time for real, Inzaghi’s troop to project themselves into the semi-final second leg against Milan. See also Status, friendship and a pinch of revenge. That's why Marotta chases Dybala

