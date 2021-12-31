If you can’t make a carbon copy, at least there is a model to be inspired by. An example to imitate, a lesson from the past that guides the future. So Inter looks back while looking forward and preparing a maxi-clash on the market: the desire to steal Gianluca Scamacca from Juve and place him in the lands that already belong to Edin Dzeko stems from the possibility of combining the young with the old, the ‘blue to Bosnian, so as to make the succession to the throne softer.