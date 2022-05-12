Inter, Perisic sinks Juventus in the Italian Cup. Contract renewal? “He does not expect the last moment with the important players”

“The renewal of the contract with Inter? He does not wait for the last moment, with important players, it is not like that, you must know. “The Croatian told Mediaset. Ivan Perisic protagonist of Inter’s 4-2 success on Juventus in final of the Italian Cup on his contract renewal, freezing the enthusiasm of Inter fans a little after the pre-match CEO Marotta said he was optimistic

Juventus, Chiellini announces retirement at the end of the Italian Cup final against Inter: “I’ll leave at the end of the season”

“I give the scepter to the youngsters, at the end of the season I leave this team with serenity”. Giorgio announced it Chiellini to the microphones of Mediaset after the Italian Cup final lost by Juventus against Inter at the Olimpico. “Now it’s up to the boys to continue, I did what I could do. On Monday I will say goodbye and celebrate Juventus at my stadium. I give the scepter to the youngsters and I am happy to leave at such a high level. It is my 100% choice. %. I’m leaving with serenity, soon I’ll be the biggest fan. This team stays with you and you can’t take it off anymore “said Chiellini, who also commented on the match against Inter. “Sorry. They had the dominance of the game but in terms of chances we managed to keep well. Perin made few saves. We hoped to take her home but the result must be accepted. Inter have shown that they are stronger in head-to-head matches. this season scudetto you win not only in direct matches but also in other matches, it is part of a growth path. Sorry to close a season without trophies after so many years. There has been a path of improvement, but we are still a long way from the strongest team. With all due respect, the Milan it is less strong of Inter but it has continuity. There are cycles. I have lived two consecutive seventh places. I believe that Merry is the best person to transfer this DNA and next year this team cannot think of ending up again without qualifications “.

Inter, Coppa Italia and Scudetto sprint with Milan. Zhang: “We are very confident”

“Every day I feel honored to work in this group. Not only on the field, but also with the staff.” These are the words of Steven Zhang to the microphones of Mediaset at the end of the success ofInter to the detriment of Juventus. “This Cup will remain in the history of Inter forever, but at the same time we will fight until the end of the season. We are very confident for the Scudetto.”

Coppa Italia at Inter, 4-2 over Juventus. Perisic two goals in extra time

At the end of a game full of emotions, theInter beat Juventus 4-2 after extra time, raising the Italian Cup to the sky. After just 7 minutes, at the first opportunity, Inzaghi’s men took the lead. Stretcher he returns to the edge of the area from the left, with the opposing defense coming out late, and ends around the far post by scoring a great goal that is worth 1-0. The bianconeri respond in the 24th minute, when Handanovic performs a miracle by deflecting for a corner a close shot by Vlahovic after an assist from Dybala. At half an hour it is De Ligt a try to head from a corner, but Handanovic is still careful to get over the crossbar. From the next corner, Dybala shoots from a great position after a rebound but the ball is only a whisker away. The attack by Chiellini and his teammates deserves better luck, but the two teams go to a 1-0 break. The well-deserved draw comes in the 5 ‘of the second half. Alex Sandro kicks with his left foot from the edge, first finding a deviation of Morata and then a Clumsy intervention by Handanovic, with the ball rolling to the bottom of the bag. The match ignites and two minutes later the Piedmontese overturn it. Dybala starts a counterattack and serves Morata who opens the field for Vlahovic, who flies towards the goal kicking Handanovic first and then overcoming him in the second place on the rebound. The reigning Italian champions, however, are not there and return to press. At 32 ‘Dumfries crosses from the right, with Perisic who heads back for Martinez who ends up on the ground after a touch before De Ligt and then Bonucci. The referee awards the rigor. From the disk it shows up Calhanoglu that kicks perfectly under the intersection of the posts, thus signing the 2-2. The 90 minutes end in a draw: we go to extra time. At 6 ‘, De Ligt commits the second naivety of his game by making a foul in the area on De Vrij. The referee, after the review at the Var, assigns a new penalty. This time it is Perisic to present themselves from 11 meters and to displace Perin, signing the 3-2. It is the Croatian himself who finally closes the contest in the 12th minute when, at the end of a quick counterattack, his valuable left-hander from the edge slips under the distant crossroads for the 4-2. In the second half nothing more happens and Inter can thus celebrate the second title of the season after Italian Super Cup conquered last January, always against the Juventus.

