The wait is over: Benjamin Pavard will be an Inter player very soon. In fact, the long-awaited go-ahead from Germany for the transfer of the defender, a go-ahead that came narrowly ahead of the ultimatum set by the Nerazzurri at 3 pm. The operation, as already agreed between the clubs, will be for a transfer to definitive title for 30 million euros plus 2 in bonuses. The French international will arrive in Milan already this evening. From tomorrow we will begin to untie the last bureaucratic steps and then Simone Inzaghi will have the missing piece for the defence.