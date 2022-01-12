The Chilean’s goal decides at the last second, favored by a madness by Alex Sandro. In the 90 ‘regulation goals from McKennie and Lautaro from a penalty

A goal by Sanchez in the last action before the penalty kicks, favored by a madness by Alex Sandro in the Juventus area, delivered the Italian Super Cup to Inter, who thus beat the bianconeri 2-1 in comeback. On a glacial evening at San Siro, two philosophies opposed each other: on the one hand the desire for maneuver and Inter possession, on the other the solidity and patience of Juve, virtues rediscovered after the black and white madness seen at the Olimpico. In the end, Simone’s choice was rewarded, when everything seemed set for penalty kicks. Inter can thus raise the first cup of the season.

START – At the beginning, Juve used Kulusevski in scoring to contain Brozo’s dynamism, in a sense of renewal and much more distracted than usual, while McKennie and Bernardeschi try to open up on the sides of Morata. Inter, on the other hand, are faithful to their courageous nature and press high from the start, more or less as they did in the championship match. He talks as he knows how to do on the edge of the area and so Lautaro ends up devouring a sensational goal on Barella’s clever touch. Then Inzaghi almost eats the fourth official as he claims a penalty for suspicious contact between Barella and Chiellini. Over time, however, after the first 15 ‘of outburst, Juve finds a way to absorb the enemy pressure and manages to go upstream, to the point of building a macroscopic goal ball on Brozo’s equally macroscopic error: Bernardeschi, after having stolen the ball well he would have a highway in front of him, but he gets stuck in dribbling on De Vrij instead of serving Morata, alone in the center of the area. The Nerazzurri defense is, however, strangely in the mood for gifts and, in fact, on the 26th there is the patatrac: a cross from Morata soiled by Skriniar it rains halfway between Bastoni and De Vrij, both undecided, and McKennie is quick to put in the pumpkin for 1-0.

THE EQUAL IS SERVED – It is Allegri’s plan that finds fulfillment: bold defense and cynicism ahead. On the contrary, the blow disunited Inzaghi’s team for a few minutes in which Juve had a momentum rarely seen this season. But it is only an illusion, a small deviation from the original script: Inter soon find the field, return to play on the usual frequencies, until it is Dzeko who receives a kind homage from the opponents. The hero of Rome De Sciglio makes an unfortunate intervention on the Bosnian in the area: clear and even penalty from Lautaro’s spot with a decisive right. The 1-1 draw in the first half, however, with Nerazzurri colors also risks wobbling at the end: Rabiot’s attempt at an own goal would have deserved a pass over Mai Dire Gol.

POKER – The recovery without changes begins with two chances on Bernardeschi’s sharp left which, however, do not change the course of the dispute much: Inter tries more insistently the maneuver, then banging on the defensive wall led by Chiellini, the man to whom trust in the storm. Then suddenly Dumfries’ head comes out behind the usual, decadent Alex Sandro thinks about the post a little and Perin to keep the draw. It is a sign that the Nerazzurri’s control of the pitch is dangerously growing, while Juve is retreating towards an increasingly containment game. All while Dybala continues to warm up on the sides of the field. Allegri, however, remains faithful to his project and sends his champion into the field in place of a disappointing Kulu only for the last quarter of an hour. As in a poker hand, more or less at the same moments, Inzaghi also plays his (double) surprise card, completely modifying the physiognomy of the attack: outside Lautaro-Dzeko, inside Sanchez-Correa. Neither move affected immediately and so the match dragged wearily up to 121 ‘, after 30’ of extra time in which the only chills came from a left footed by Dybala and above all from a header by the usual Sanchez out of a very short time .

January 12, 2022 (change January 13, 2022 | 00:21)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Inter #party #Super #Cup #Sanchez #punishes #Juve #121st #minute