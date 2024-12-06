Serie A continues its course and this Friday December 6

They will measure their strength in the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza stadium

Inter and Parma

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 15 of the championship.

Inter comes into the match having faced Fiorentina and Hellas Verona while Parma played their last Serie A matches against Lazio and Atalanta. After the match against Parma, Inter will play against Lazio and Como. For its part, Parma will play against Hellas Verona and Roma.

Inter – Parma

Serie A classification and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza stadium, Inter occupies the position number 3 of the Serie A classification with 28 points, while

Parma occupies the position number 11 of the table with 15 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Serie A standings.

So far, in Serie A Inter has a balance of 31

goals in favor

and 14

goals against which have meant 8 games won, 4 drawn and 1 lost. Parma comes into the match having scored 20 goals and conceded 22, which has resulted in 3 games won, 6 drawn and 5 lost.

So far in the championship, Inter has achieved 4 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeats at home, while Parma has achieved 1 wins, 4 draws and 1 losses as a visitor.

Consult the Serie A goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Inter and Parma.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Serie A match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Inter and Parma today

The match between Inter and Parma corresponding to the day Day 15 of Serie A takes place today, Friday, December 6, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, Inter’s schedule, Parma’s schedule and Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.