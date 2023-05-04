After Gaich’s initial own goal, Calhanoglu score with a great shot from outside, Dzeko and Lautaro two each. Non-existent yellow and blues and a result that is never in the balance

From our correspondent Vincenzo D’Angelo

Three clues make a certified test: Inter are back, just in time for the grand finale. In Verona, the nerazzurri overwhelm Hellas (6-0) and find the third consecutive victory for the first time in this unfortunate 2023, showing an athletic condition at times overflowing, and an ability to score goals that this year seemed to have abandoned Inzaghi’s group. Who instead is now rejoicing, also in view of the Champions League derby: Inter are once again dominant and entertaining. But, above all, winning: twelve goals in the last three matches are the petrol that fuels the ambitions of fourth place and dreams of the Champions League.

DEVASTATING — Inzaghi changes six men compared to last Sunday’s eleven against Lazio. Dzeko-Lautaro play up front, with the Bosnian chasing the goal that has been missing for 4 months. Inter controls, gets the ball rolling, but fails to worry Montipò. So Hellas (19′) got the first chance: Lazovic saw the corridor good for Verdi, but Handa was careful and rejected with his fists. Inter’s response comes with a header that Montipò puts in for a corner: from here start the three phenomenal number 1 of Verona, who on the resulting corner says no to D’Ambrosio and then miraculously saves De Vrij with his foot . The nerazzurri goal is in the area, but a bit of luck is needed, which is revealed in the unfortunate diving header by Gaich, who instead of removing Dimarco’s cross, places the ball in the corner. Inter weren’t satisfied and six minutes later (37′) doubled: this time Calhanoglu did everything, who exploded from a standstill with a very violent right foot from distance, which slipped into the crossroads. Verona is in shock and does not have time to beat that a devastated restart takes place: Mkhitaryan (39 ‘) intercepts, Lautaro draws Dzeko vertically and the Bosnian places the 3-0, thus getting rid of the boulder of goal abstinence. See also Origi king of derbies also in Milan? And against Lukaku he has never lost

HERE ARE THE TIPS — Verona leaves the changing rooms without Lazovic and Verdi, two fundamental players probably preserved in view of Lecce. After all, the result is compromised and in Salento on Sunday there will be a big chunk of salvation. Hellas pulled the plug on purpose, while Inter were more excited than ever and in the 9th minute made poker with a high school brushstroke from Lautaro, served by Brozo, face to face with Montipò. The second half becomes training and Hellas has the misfortune to act as a sparring partner. In the 16th minute the five is served: Acerbi launches himself into the restart and finds Dzeko wide in the area: the Bosnian seats Doig with a feint and then finds the far post with his left foot. The rest is academic, at least until the last second of recovery, when the Bull gores for the second time and closes the accounts: game, set and match they would say in tennis. It’s 6-0, heavy, very heavy for Hellas. Inter returns to heaven, Verona waits for Lecce so as not to fall back into hell. See also F1 | Ferrari is betting on heat, but Max is overflowing

May 3, 2023 (change May 3, 2023 | 23:04)

