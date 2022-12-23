While waiting for the Croatian to return, forced to miss nine games due to injury, the Nerazzurri’s midfield is supported by Barella-Calha-Miki. Against Reggina good signs also from Asllani

While Inzaghi experiments with new offensive solutions with the launch of the unprecedented duo Lukaku-Dzeko, the Nerazzurri midfield thrives on solid certainties.

This was confirmed by the friendly match in Reggio Calabria, which Inter faced with the usual midfield trio made up of Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan. Thanks to the hesitations of an Asllani still in the learning phase and the muscle problems that forced Brozovic to the pits for nine games between the championship and the Champions League, Inzaghi had to redesign the midfield and find new balances. The trio who took to the pitch at the Granillo stadium confirmed their harmony and tested movements, but the coach can’t wait to recover the Croatian in order to be able to manage his energies in a second part of the season which promises to be intense and demanding. See also Mallorca - Real Madrid: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups

COMPACT TRIO — In addition to the return of Brozo, who will return from holidays after Christmas but will hardly be able to have 90′ ​​in his legs for the resumption of the championship scheduled for January 4th, Inzaghi is also counting a lot on the growth of Asllani, who gave encouraging signs in the scarce 20′ play at Granillo. Meanwhile, Bare, Calha and Miki ensured the right mix of substance and quality without fearing “overtime”. Yes, because all three are already well over a thousand on the pitch, from the Armenian’s 1,119′ to the Azzurri’s 1,685′ (second only to Skriniar with his 1,727′ played), but Inzaghi is aware of the need to manage strength and energy for the second part of a season that will see the Nerazzurri busy on all fronts. The attempts to secure Musah should also be read from this point of view, who would give an abundant dose of vitality and freshness in the middle of the field, offering the coach a wide range of alternatives. See also The alternative team of the Argentine team that Scaloni could line up in the Qualifiers

POSITIVE NOTES — However, the month of forced break due to the World Cup allowed the three to rest and work on targeted programs to take care of their athletic fitness. In this sense, the test against Reggina gave positive feedback especially as regards Barella and Calhanoglu: the blue showed his usual intensity despite the staid pace especially in the first 45′, while the Turkish (author of an assist for Dzeko) reiterated the directorial attitudes exhibited after Brozo’s stop. The only one to betray some difficulty was Miki, unusually inaccurate, foul and with his muscles still slightly packed. In any case, nothing that can’t be corrected in the remaining ten (scarce) days of work that the Nerazzurri will have available before dealing with Napoli. After that, barring unforeseen events, Inzaghi will be able to count on all his “soldiers” starting with the match against Monza on 7 January. From then on, the coach will also be able to indulge himself with some experiments, but at the moment he sleeps peacefully thanks to his three workaholics. See also How many champions in the football "Hall of Fame": among the "topics" Milan, Mou and ... the repechage

December 23rd – 8.45pm

