After Lautaro, Gagliardini and Bastoni, the Nerazzurri full-back also crowns the sentimental union. Barella’s wife on social media: “You don’t change the team that wins”

Francesco Albanesi

A year to remember for Inter. Not only for the results obtained on the pitch, including the Champions League final, but also for the love stories of the players. Yes, because after Lautaro with Agustina, Bastoni with Camilla and Gagliardini with Nicole, Federico Dimarco also got married to his Giulia Mazzocato. He did it on June 24th in a farmhouse in Savelletri (Puglia), where the reception was also held. Exactly the day following the wedding of his partner Bastoni, which took place in the same region, but in Borgo Egnazia.

“Never change a winning team”Numerous fellow Inter fans were present at the event. From Handanovic to Darmian, from Cordaz to Barella, all with their respective companions. In particular, Federica Schievenin, wife of the Italian midfielder, posted some images of the Nerazzurri group present at the wedding, commenting “you don’t change a team that wins”. A clear reference to the compactness and solidity of the group that was created in the season that has just ended and that led Inter to lift two trophies and reach a prestigious European final. The marriage proposal between Dimarco and Giulia dates back to December 28, 2021. Location: Dubai. An Instagram post in which the couple shared the emotion of the sentimental union with the splendid illuminated background of the city of the United Arab Emirates behind them. Then a “yes” and a ring symbol. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia signs a terrific pole in Jerez!

Puglia in Nerazzurri colorsPuglia which was also the wedding scene for another Inter fan, an ex, Stefano Sensi, who in 2021 married the influencer Giulia Amodio in the wonderful Cathedral of Ostuni. Lautaro, on the other hand, chose Villa D’Este, in Cernobbio (CO), while Gagliardini – after the nice gesture of donating the gifts received in favor of Insuperabili – got married in the nature of Val Seriana (BG).