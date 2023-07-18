The joint training, held at the Pinetina, was not played by the internationals who arrived yesterday: Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Barella, Asslani, Dimarco and Gosens plus the new signings Frattesi and Thuram. Sensi and Sebastiano Esposito are also online

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

Good “before”. Inter started the 2023-24 season with a success in the test against Lugano (3-0) played behind closed doors at the Pinetina thanks to the unavailability of the Swiss stadium, in recent years always the scene of the Nerazzurri’s first seasonal outing. Inzaghi spared training together with the players who were busy beyond mid-June with their respective national teams (Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Barella, Asslani, Dimarco and Gosens plus new signings Frattesi and Thuram), but lined up Lautaro with the captain’s armband and the other players who started training last Thursday.

See also FC Barcelona presents its second kit for the 2022/23 season IN GOAL FABBIAN AND SENSI — In the first half, the Nerazzurri coach used Filip Stankovic in goal, Bisseck, De Vrij and Fontanarosa in defence, Lazaro, Fabbian, Sensi, Mikhitaryan, Pelamatti in midfield with Lautaro and Correa up front. The opening 45 minutes ended with the Nerazzurri ahead 2-0 thanks to goals from Fabbian (his first goal of the season) and Sensi.

RECOVERY — In the second fraction, a swirl of changes. Inter lined up Di Gennaro in goal, Guercio, Aleksandar Stankovic and Stabile in the back three, Martini, Kamate, Akinsanmiro, Agoume and Di Maggio in the midfield, Sebastiano Esposito and Salcedo in attack. Sebastiano Esposito’s goal fixed the final score at 3-0.