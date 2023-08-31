After the visits and the signing, the statement from the Nerazzurri club arrived. The Frenchman’s first statements: “I play football to win and that’s why I decided to come here”

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

After the medical tests in the morning, which lasted until the early afternoon, and the signing of the contract in the afternoon, now it’s also official: Benjamin Pavard is a new Inter defender. “The French defender born in 1996 – reads the press release on the Nerazzurri social media – arrives on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich (30 million plus 2 bonuses, ed). A career is made up of many days, matches, moments: some of these, however, remain unforgettable and change a player’s life forever.The moment that definitively lit up Benjamin Jacques Marcel Pavard’s star is well known: it was the 57th minute of France-Argentina on 30 June 2018, the round of 16 of the World Cup in Russia. A wonderful goal, which rightfully brought him into the legend of French football.”

The former Bayern player spoke to Inter TV without hiding his satisfaction: "Inter are a winning club – he said – and you only need to look at all the trophies behind me to understand that. I play football to win and for this I have I decided to come to Inter. What did Sommer and Thuram tell me about Inter? We spoke several times and we exchanged several messages with Marcus. He told me that the atmosphere here is fantastic and that this is a top club. I'm happy to have joined a team of this stature and I want to give my all." And… to win. "I have a goal in mind: I want to win the Scudetto in order to sew the second star on the Inter shirt. I live to win trophies. I will do everything possible to win as many titles as possible. There are world-famous players in the team who will help us reach them. My role? I arrived to play as a defender, but I can also play as a full-back in a back four." Last season he scored 7 goals, one against Inter, with a header, in the Champions League in the 2-0 win in Monaco on 1 November 2022. "Scoring and assisting are pluses, the most important thing for a defender is.. . stick up for". Inzaghi will appreciate…

On Sunday Pavard will be available to Inzaghi in the match against Fiorentina and will be embraced by San Siro. On Twitter, however, Zhang's club taught how to pronounce his surname or without the "D". The press release from the Viale della Liberazione club looked back on Benjamin's career, "from Maubeuge, a small town in the North department where Benjamin was born on 28 March 1996. A place far from the limelight, where the new Nerazzurri defender has moved his Pavard grew up in Jeumont, a village of about 10,000 souls on the border with Belgium: here he began his journey in football, a passion passed on by his father Frédéric, a former French third division player, who showered little Benjamin with gifts : always the same gift, always a soccer ball.After starting out at Jeumont, Pavard joined the youth academy of Lille, his favorite team, at the age of 9: four times a week his parents took him to train, covering those 100km separating the two cities, Benjamin moved early to pursue his dream: years of sacrifice and growth, which led him to his first team debut in Ligue 1 in January 2015 against Nantes. Two seasons, then the move to Germany, destination Stuttgart: Pavard played for three years with the red and white, collecting 88 appearances and one promotion to the Bundesliga. Just as he was playing for Stuttgart, his career changed thanks to the 2018 World Cup: Benjamin was called up by Didier Deschamps, but in Russia he became a pivot of Les Bleus who won the World Cup, playing 6 games and scoring that extraordinary goal against Argentina, which is awarded the best goal of the tournament. From there Pavard's career took off definitively: in 2019 he moved to Bayern Munich and over the first two seasons he won every single trophy played as a protagonist, becoming decisive with a goal in the final of the Club World Cup against Tigres. In total, he played 163 games with Bayern, scored 12 goals and won 11 trophies: a journey studded with successes and triumphs. Flexibility, experience and a great desire to win: Pavard is ready to bring all his class to the Nerazzurri too."