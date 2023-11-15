Inter-Qatar Airways agreement. Discounts on flights for Nerazzurri fans

Inter has formalized a new commercial agreement. The club led by Suining has signed an agreement with Qatar Airways, the new Official Global Airline Partner until the 2025/26 season. With this collaboration, Nerazzurri fans will be able to get a 12% discount on flight fares to attend the club’s matches at San Siro.

Inter, agreement with Qatar Airways. Antonello: constant growth of the brand

Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello commented on this new collaboration: “This agreement confirms the constant growth of the brand which today is linked to one of the leading international airlines. Inter will make its fan base of over 400 million fans available around the world, our history and our values”.

Inter, the words of Qatar Airways

“Qatar Airways’ relationship with Milan has lasted since 2002 when we announced that the city would be the first Italian destination from Doha. The collaboration with Inter, one of the most famous teams in the world, is the culmination of this relationship. We look forward to to work with the Nerazzurri club to chart a new era of success, on and off the pitch.”

