The decision to go to the United States for the next pre-season tour seemed to have already been made a few months ago and instead Inter are changing their programs for the upcoming summer. At this point the change of destination is very probable: no USA and probable trip to Japan.

The American market is considered very interesting. At a commercial level for the club, but also for the Zhang family who have given mandates to Goldman Sachs and the Raine Group to identify a minority partner. For this reason, the orientation in recent months was to fly overseas where, however, no interesting spaces have been found. Reason? The simultaneous presence of the Soccer Champions Tour and the Leagues Cup 2023. The first is a tournament in which Juventus, Milan, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Arsenal and Manchester United participate. Televisionly speaking, it is very attractive given that the big English and Spanish players attract the attention of soccer fans. In addition, from 21 July to 19 August, the Leagues Cup 2023 is scheduled in the States, an event in which, divided into groups of three (the winners of the respective championships will enter the scene in the round of 32), all 47 teams from the American Mls and Mexican Liga Mx. It’s easy to understand that, with two similar big events, finding spaces (and even stadiums to play) wouldn’t have been easy.