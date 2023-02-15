No fine for Nicolò Barella and Romelu Lukaku. The dispute between the two in the first half of Sampdoria-Inter on Monday was filed away a few minutes later, at the interval, by Simone Inzaghi who scolded them for the drama in favor of the cameras. The management, which had already “crossed” the two players on Thursday when training resumed, today did not return to the subject by financially sanctioning the two players.

CEO Marotta and sporting director Ausilio didn’t like the attitude shown by “Nico” and Big Rom’s offense against his partner. At the same time, however, stigmatizing an episode that had been “regulated” by Inzaghi again would have risked creating discontent in the two players who had forgotten what had happened on Monday evening and who have resumed behaving normally with each other. In short, the friendship was not affected by the dispute and a possible fine, which would have been more of a signal to be given to the outside world, would have risked creating nervousness at Pinetina. A harmful move, indeed a boomerang, a few days before the return of the Champions League. Certainly, however, the “bonuses” are now finished: from now on Barella will have to think only of playing and running (which, to tell the truth, he does); if in the future he will wave his arms to protest against the referees and above all against his teammates, the fine will be automatic. As Inzaghi explained to him and Lukaku, dirty laundry should be washed in the locker room, not in front of the cameras. Because the team comes first. Even a fine.