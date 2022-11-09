The concern of the Inter managers for the disappointing performance that the team is having so far in the league is not linked only to the second star who will not arrive this year either. Looking at the ranking and the performance of Skriniar and his teammates, participation in the Champions 2023-24 is in doubt, a result that would create serious problems for the club’s balance sheet. Much bigger than the failure to win the Scudetto which brings with it bonuses from the sponsors, the possibility of playing the final of the Italian Super Cup, but also the prizes to be paid to the players. Without the Champions League, and perhaps with the qualification to the Europa League, more than forty million would disappear from UEFA, there would no longer be the possibility of making certain collections in the group stage (17-18 million gross at the box office between Bayern, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen) and it would be more complicated to convince expiring players to renew their contract. Perhaps also for this reason Marotta and Ausilio are playing in advance with Skriniar: they are worried about the deadline of June 30 and the PSG court, but also the disappointing results obtained and the prospects for the next season without Champions.