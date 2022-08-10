New track for one of the young talents of Inter most appreciated. On Cesare Casadei the interest of Nizza should be noted with the intermediary Busardòalready involved in many Nerazzurri summer negotiations, working to verify the feasibility of the operation.

INTERESTS – The 2003 class is at the center of the Nerazzurri’s summer session. In the first place it seemed it could be him the right pawn to turn to Turin to lower Cairo’s demand for Bremer. Only a few weeks later they were interested in him since Chelsea. A convinced approach, a first offer of 7/8 million euros who held back on Inter’s desire to keep control over a boy capable of surprising in the last year in the Primavera, where he was one of the protagonists of the Nerazzurri scudetto. For a midfielder with 17 goals and 5 assists, the Nerazzurri are asking for more.

NICE – Now here’s a new attempt from France. Nice would be preparing a larger offer than the London one. Casadei should be the icing on the cake of a very active and varied campaign. Not only ready-made players like Aaron Ramsey, released from Juve, but also another young Italian. We are talking about Mattia Viti, former Empoli defender who arrived on the French Riviera for 13 million euros. Now Favre would like to have a new blue prospect under his orders. Inter would prefer to keep him in Italy and make him measure up to our league. And he will now have to try to resist French lure.