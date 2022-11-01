The jewel of the Nerazzurri Primavera, born in 2004, will once again be part of the major selection in his country

The positive moment of Nikola Iliev continues: the jewel of Inter’s Primavera, 7 goals in 11 appearances so far, has been called up again by the senior national team of Bulgaria (with whom he already made his debut in September) for the next friendlies against Cyprus and Luxembourg , scheduled respectively on 16 and 20 November.