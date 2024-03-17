Inter and Napoli drew 1-1 in the match that today closes the 29th day of Serie A. Nerazzurri ahead with Darmian, Neapolitan reply with Juan Jesus' goal which denies the league leaders their eleventh consecutive victory. Inter rises to 76 points and leads the standings with 14 points ahead of Milan. Napoli are at 45 points, with little hope of remaining in the running for fourth place, now 9 points away.

The match

Inter starts with an aggressive attitude, Napoli struggles to escape the Nerazzurri's pressure. The hosts created a series of chances in the 13th minute. Meret has to deny the goal first to Darmian and then to Lautaro, the action ends with Barella's imprecise attempt.

Inter maintains the initiative, Napoli closes the gaps and does not grant the home team any significant chances. When the draw seemed destined to hold until half-time, the Nerazzurri broke through. Bastoni crosses, Darmian from the center of the pit area Meret: 1-0.

The team coached by Inzaghi maintained the initiative even at the start of the second half. In the 53rd minute Dimarco tries to surprise Meret with a free kick, the Neapolitan goalkeeper is attentive and deflects it. The match drags on for a long phase without any significant action. Inter manage the game and energy, Napoli don't seem to have the strength to react. The Azzurri struggled to create play but had the merit of taking advantage of an inactive ball. In the 81st minute Politano's corner, Juan Jesus is punctual for the appointment: header and goal to make it 1-1.